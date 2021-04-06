SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 06
7 °C
Wed, 07
7 °C
Thu, 08
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters spend four hours tackling Burchetts Green garage fire

    Firefighters spend four hours tackling Burchetts Green garage fire

    Photo from Google Maps

    Fire crews spent four hours tackling a large garage fire in Burchetts Green this morning (Tuesday).

    One crew each from Maidenhead and Windsor, and two from Beaconsfield, were in Hall Place Lane from about 8:45am until 1pm to deal with the blaze. 

    A two-storey garage had caught alight, with the fire causing extensive damage to the inside and burning through to the roof, which was completely destroyed. 

    No people were injured. 

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but firefighters suspect that it was because of an electrical fault. 

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved