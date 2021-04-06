Firefighters spend four hours tackling Burchetts Green garage fire

Fire crews spent four hours tackling a large garage fire in Burchetts Green this morning (Tuesday).

One crew each from Maidenhead and Windsor, and two from Beaconsfield, were in Hall Place Lane from about 8:45am until 1pm to deal with the blaze.

A two-storey garage had caught alight, with the fire causing extensive damage to the inside and burning through to the roof, which was completely destroyed.

No people were injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but firefighters suspect that it was because of an electrical fault.