Almost half of population in Windsor and Maidenhead receive first vaccine dose

Almost half the population in Windsor and Maidenhead has now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The latest NHS figures released on April 1 show 72,372 people in the borough have been jabbed at least once, 48 per cent of the local authority’s population.

This includes 17,313 people aged under 50, 19,735 aged 50 to 59 and 14,983 people aged 60 to 69.

A further 12,359 people aged in their 70s have been jabbed while almost 8,000 people in the most vulnerable over 80s age group have been vaccinated.

In neighbouring Slough, NHS data shows more than 50,000 people have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The under 50s age group has seen the most people vaccinated with 17,497 people jabbed at least once.

A total of 13,084 people have received their first dose in the 50 to 59 category with 10,259 aged in their 60s and 5,833 aged in their 70s.

The most vulnerable over 80s age group has seen 3,620 people receive their first dose.

A total of 50,293 are recorded as having received at least one jab in Slough, 33.6 per cent of the borough’s total population.

