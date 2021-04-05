Electric heater causes fire in Maidenhead house

Firefighters have warned of the importance of working smoke detectors and closing doors at night after a fault with an electric heater caused a fire in a Maidenhead house.

Two crews from Maidenhead, and one each from Slough and Windsor, were in Boyn Hill Avenue at about 6am this morning (Monday) to deal with the blaze.

It had started due to an electrical fault with an electric heater, firefighters said. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the fire's origin.

A 30-year-old woman and five-year-old child were already out of the house before fire crews arrived. The child escaped uninjured, and the woman was taken to hospital for further tests.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half and used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Following the incident, Maidenhead firefighters highlighted the importance of working smoke alarms, as well as the benefits of closing doors during the night.

The door in the room where the fire had started was shut, firefighters said, which helped to limit the damage caused to the rest of the property.