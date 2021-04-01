SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 01
14 °C
Fri, 02
11 °C
Sat, 03
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Revised Easter holiday bin collection dates for Windsor and Maidenhead

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Viewpoint: Claires Court appeal, Royal Borough bins and Brexit

    The return to a weekly bin day has had a few ‘teething problems’. Ref:104253-5

    Windsor and Maidenhead council has revised the collection dates for bins over Easter.

    If your normal collection day is Friday, April 2, the new collection day will be the day after on Saturday.

    If the normal day is Saturday, April 3, this will be pushed back to Sunday.

    The next Monday through until Saturday, April 10, collections will all be a day later.

    Normal collection days resume from Monday, April 12.

    Collections are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances such as bad weather and major events.

    Rubbish should be put outside by 7am on the collection day.

    To see a table with these dates, visit the Royal Borough website.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved