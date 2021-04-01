Revised Easter holiday bin collection dates for Windsor and Maidenhead

Windsor and Maidenhead council has revised the collection dates for bins over Easter.

If your normal collection day is Friday, April 2, the new collection day will be the day after on Saturday.

If the normal day is Saturday, April 3, this will be pushed back to Sunday.

The next Monday through until Saturday, April 10, collections will all be a day later.

Normal collection days resume from Monday, April 12.

Collections are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances such as bad weather and major events.

Rubbish should be put outside by 7am on the collection day.

To see a table with these dates, visit the Royal Borough website.