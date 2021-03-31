Maidenhead Scouts appeal for shop window to display work

The Maidenhead Scout Group is looking for an empty shop window to use for a display of youngsters’ work ahead of a big date on the scouting calendar.

Each year, thousands of scouts and their leaders usually gather on the nearest Sunday to St George’s Day (April 23) at Braywick Park to renew promises and enjoy a campfire.

Due to restrictions in place preventing large-scale meet-ups, the scouts are proposing to hold a virtual event on Sunday, April 18 over Zoom. The digital event will also host a magic show from magician Patrick Ash, an ex-scout.

In addition to this, Maidenhead Scouts want to renew interest in the activity by using a shop window to display work created by young people and remind passers-by that scouting is still available for those interested.

Youngsters have been tasked with creating their own version of the Scouts logo (below), using whatever materials they like.

District commissioner for Maidenhead District Scouts, Rob Harris, says that a town centre, high street location would be ideal to boost visibility.

The empty unit would be needed from April 18 until May 9, approximately.

Rob added that he has had heard positive musings from the Nicholsons Centre, and the Windsor and Maidenhead Council’s service lead for economic growth, Steph James, but there is nothing concrete in place yet.

“I have got a couple of leads, but I have not got where I need to be just yet,” Rob said.

“Our aim is to have this exhibition in a shop window so everybody knows that we are still around.

“Although we have had to adjust, we are still active and looking forward to getting back to our face-to-face scouting.”

Rob added: “Every year it [St George’s Day] is an important celebration in terms of who we are and what we do, and getting everyone together.

“This year in particular it was important for us to show that we are part of something larger, just to show them [the young people] that they are part of a big group of people.”

Maidenhead Scouts are hoping to develop in-person scouting as restrictions ease, with current rules allowing up to six people, or two households, to meet outdoors.

If you are able to help the Maidenhead Scouts find a suitable unit, email dcmheadscouts@gmail.com