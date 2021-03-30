Anger over 'concerning' fly-tip on Maidenhead footpath

A large pile of rubble has been dumped on a Maidenhead footpath - causing anger amongst residents and councillors.

The rubbish has been deposited at the end of Kimbers Lane, near to the pedestrian footbridge which crosses the A404.

When it was originally dumped, the waste was blocking the footpath, but it has since been fenced off to the side of the pedestrian route.

The area is not covered by CCTV cameras.

Councillor Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green) says that he has notified the Windsor and Maidenhead council's lead member for public protection, Councillor David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) about the fly-tip.

He has also received a response from the council's district enforcement team.

"I am aware of other fly-tipping incidents down there," Cllr Haseler said. "It is out of the way.

"This would be an ideal place to install CCTV cameras, if it is a hotspot.

"It is very concerning - it is bad for the environment, and for people trying to walk and cycle down there.

"And you don't know what is in there [the rubbish] that could contaminate the water.

"I care about these sorts of things happening, whether it is my ward or not."

Cllr Haseler added that the council's enforcement teams have notified him that they will investigate the pile of rubble to potentially identify anything that could help catch whoever dumped the waste.

The Conservative councillor added that he has 'requested' that the teams look into installing cameras here to deter fly-tippers, but was unsure about whether there were enough of them.

"There was also a horse dumped nearby; a deceased horse," Cllr Haseler said. "There is no excuse, there are places these people can go but of course they have got to pay per tonne.

"It is just the mind-set of people, and there are some people out there that don't give a damn.

"If we can get to the stage where we can start prosecuting some of these people, it will send a message out. I would like to see more done."

The Royal Borough has been contacted for more information.