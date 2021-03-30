Windsor and Maidenhead council investigating Serco bin collectors after waste mixing reports

Windsor and Maidenhead council is investigating its waste collection contractors following reports that general waste, recycling and food waste are being mixed in bin lorries.

The Advertiser has received reports that Serco contractors in Maidenhead have been mixing up general waste, recycling waste and food waste when loading them into bin lorries in Ray Lea Close.

The council has launched an investigation into the matter and warned that it expects ‘action to be taken’ against any contractors mixing waste.

A Royal Borough spokesman said: “It is completely unacceptable for waste, recycling and food waste to be collected together in the manner described.

“Food waste is collected in the same vehicle as the general waste, in a separate compartment. While it is common practice to consolidate food waste in a dedicated black bin, this should then go into the separate food waste section.

“The materials are then sent to appropriate disposal locations to ensure that what is collected for recycling and composting is treated correctly.

“The Royal Borough’s contractors are undertaking a full investigation and if this is found to be the case then we expect action to be taken with the staff involved to ensure that this does not happen again.

“This is an isolated incident and we encourage residents to keep using their food waste and recycling bins.”

Serco has been contacted for comment.