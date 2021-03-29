Braywick Heath Nurseries back open for business

A popular Maidenhead plant nursery is back open for business and staff are looking forward to an 'exciting future'.

Braywick Heath Nurseries, in Braywick Road, has been closed for the majority of lockdown while its staff have been furloughed to keep it afloat.

Now they are back, and as life starts to slowly return to normal, the nursery has reopened its doors to the public and is serving green-fingered customers once again for its 24th year.

Robin Pemberton, Braywick Heath Nurseries chairman, said: “Whilst the past year has been challenging, we are back from furloughs, restocked and ready to serve our customers, old and new.

“We have a wide range of quality plants at sensible prices and look forward to welcoming all, including the west Windsor residents, following the closure of their local garden centres.”

The nursery has got a lot of its stock out on the front lawn where gardeners can pick and choose what they would like to order. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed while shopping.

Since it was last open, Braywick Heath has gained a few new neighbours – Braywick Leisure Centre has opened up and is currently being used as a COVID-19 testing centre, and the new Forest Bridge School also opened its doors in September.

Robin revealed he had bright hopes for working together with his new neighbours.

He said: “The new Forest Bridge School has moved into their beautiful new building beside us, and we look forward to working with them to benefit their special children, some of whom will need horticultural therapy – our raison d’etre.

“The new Braywick Leisure Centre too will bring us new customers and put us on the map, the future is exciting.

“Since the start, we have been blessed with priceless and essential volunteers some of whom need support and others who help us support them, and we welcome more."

If you are interested in volunteering at Braywick Heath Nurseries, email admin@braywickheath.co.uk