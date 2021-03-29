Gold and silver on the block at charity auction aiming to raise £21,000 for Maidenhead children's hospice

An auctioneer is hoping to raise £21,000 for a Maidenhead children’s hospice in a single charity auction.

Special Auction Services (SAS) is set to host a charity auction on Wednesday, April 21, raising money for the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service, based in Snowball Hill.

Hundreds of lots including silver, jewellery, coins, furniture and paintings will be going under the hammer, and SAS has called on people across Berkshire to donate items they think will help raise money for charity.

Bidders on the day will not have to pay a buyer’s premium and all money raised at the event will go straight to the charity.

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of Alexander Devine, said: “We were thrilled to hear about this exciting charity auction and what an incredible fundraising target to aim for.

“We would like to extend our deepest thanks not just to SAS but all the wonderful people that are generously donating items.

“Please know that every pound raised from this auction will truly make such a positive difference to the children and families that depend on our vital services and help us be there for them when they need us most.”

A number of eye-catching lots have already been donated to the auctioneers, including an 18ct gold and diamond bangle which is expected to fetch up to £2,100.

The sale will feature all sorts of items that will appeal to a variety of tastes and budgets, including a pair of William IV silver forks (estimate £60-80), an early 20th-century glass claret jug (estimate £40-60) and an Aldermaston Pottery footed bowl (estimate £50).

SAS director and ambassador of Alexander Devine, Neil Shuttleworth, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Alexander Devine with this very special auction and are certainly hoping that 21 is our lucky number and that we reach our fundraising target.”

Anyone wishing to donate an item for auction can do so until Wednesday, April 14. Contact Neil on 01635 580 595 or email Neil@specialauctionservices.com