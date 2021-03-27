SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 27
11 °C
Sun, 28
12 °C
Mon, 29
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead Mosque transformed into COVID-19 vaccination centre

    Maidenhead mosque to broadcast all to prayer on Sunday

    The Maidenhead Mosque and Islamic Centre is being transformed into a coronavirus vaccination centre.

    Appointments with the NHS COVID-19 vaccination team will be available at the venue on Thursday, April 1 and then every Monday from April 5 between 10am and 6pm.

    Residents can book an appointment at the Holmanleaze mosque if they have already been contacted by the NHS, or fit the following criteria:

    • Aged 50 and over
    • High risk from coronavirus, for example if you have heart disease, asthma or diabetes
    • An adult with a learning disability 
    • The main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus

    To book an appointment call 0300 077 0308 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved