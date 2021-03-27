Maidenhead Mosque transformed into COVID-19 vaccination centre

01:08PM, Saturday 27 March 2021
The Maidenhead Mosque and Islamic Centre is being transformed into a coronavirus vaccination centre.
Appointments with the NHS COVID-19 vaccination team will be available at the venue on Thursday, April 1 and then every Monday from April 5 between 10am and 6pm.
Residents can book an appointment at the Holmanleaze mosque if they have already been contacted by the NHS, or fit the following criteria:
To book an appointment call 0300 077 0308 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
