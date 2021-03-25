Elderly coupled rescued following small electrical fire at their Maidenhead home

An elderly couple had to be rescued from a small electrical fire at their house in Maidenhead this morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Portlock Road at about 5.45am.

The couple’s house had filled up with smoke following a problem with an electrical heater downstairs.

A neighbour helped them to safety and crews from Maidenhead Fire Station provided the pair, believed to be in their 80s, oxygen until paramedics arrived.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution.