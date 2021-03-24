Coronavirus cases rise in Windsor and Maidenhead

The number of coronavirus cases has risen in Windsor and Maidenhead two weeks after lockdown restrictions were first eased.

Between Wednesday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 23, 84 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 22 more than in the previous seven days.

Schools across the country were reopened to all students and staff on Monday, March 8.

Deaths have decreased slightly in the same period, going from four to three in the last seven days.

The number of patients admitted to Frimley Health Group hospitals, which includes Wexham Park in Slough and Heatherwood in Ascot, has also fallen to 34, 24 fewer than the week before.

The infection rate in Windsor and Maidenhead stands at 50.2 per 100,000 population.