Maidenhead man who kept 'concerning and dangerous material' guilty of terrorism offences

A Maidenhead man who possessed 'very dangerous and concerning' material has been found guilty of terrorism offences.

Nicholas Brock, aged 52, of Lancaster Road, has been found guilty of three counts of possessing materials likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

An investigation by Counter Terrorism South East (CTPSE) found he was in possession of ‘very dangerous and concerning’ material and showed a ‘clear right-wing ideology’.

Following today’s (Tuesday) guilty verdicts at Kingston Crown Court, Brock has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on May 25.

In September 2019, Brock was arrested and his home was searched. Police found prohibited material including a terrorist manual on how to make explosives at his address.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “From the overwhelming evidence shown to the jury, it is clear Brock had material which demonstrates he went far beyond the legitimate actions of a military collector.

“He had gathered material useful to terrorism in the context of right-wing terrorism.

“Brock showed a clear right-wing ideology with the evidence seized from his possessions during the investigation.

“In this case, Brock has been found in possession of very dangerous and concerning material and will face the full consequences of this by the courts.

“We are committed to tackling all forms of toxic ideology which has the potential to threaten public safety and security. With the increase in time spent online due to the global pandemic, and a rise in hateful extremism, an environment has been created in which there is more risk of young and vulnerable people being targeted by terrorist groomers

“Online grooming can happen to anyone. Young and vulnerable people can be drawn into a way of thinking by what they view and who they speak to online, and it can be difficult for parents, friends or family to know what signs to spot or what to do.

“It is important that everyone is aware there is help and support available if the behaviour of someone you are close to has changed and you are worried they have become radicalised in their views.

“If you have concerns about someone you live with or are speaking to, the ACT Early website has useful tips, advice and guidance of who you can talk to, including those organisations which are not connected with the police.

“However, if you are worried someone is in immediate danger, you should always call 999.”