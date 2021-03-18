Call to fill out the national census by Sunday

The national census day will take place this Sunday.

The census is a survey that happens every 10 years and gives the Government a picture of all the households in England and Wales.

Answers to the census help organisations make decisions on planning and funding public services, including transport, education and healthcare.

Every household should complete the census on Sunday, March 21 or as soon as possible after.

It is an offence to supply false information or to not complete the census, and you could be fined up to £1,000. Some questions are clearly labelled as voluntary. It is not an offence not to answer these.

The census should take about 10 minutes for the household questions and 10 minutes per person.

To start your census online, you will need your 16 character access code, which will be sent by text message or by letter.

Alternatively, you can request a paper questionnaire to be sent in the post. For more information, to request a code or to start the census, visit census.gov.uk