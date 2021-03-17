New Maidenhead school and primary expansions proposed by council

Plans to open a new school in Maidenhead or expand several primary schools in the town are being considered by the council as it looks to provide more places for students.

Windsor and Maidenhead council has launched a consultation on four potential proposals to expand the number of spaces available for primary school children in the area.

The first proposal is to open a school at the former Forest Bridge School site in Chiltern Road which was vacated when it moved to Braywick Park. It would offer 30 places per year group.

If this proposal goes ahead, the council plans to run a competition to decide who would run the new school.

The other three proposals include expanding primary schools in northern, south-west and central Maidenhead.

The northern proposal involves expanding both St Luke’s Primary and St Mary’s Catholic School from 45 to 60 places a year and expanding.

The south-west proposal is to expand Lowbrook Academy to 60 places a year, and the central proposal is to double the capacity of Larchfield Primary from 30 to 60 places per year group.

The council’s consultation on the proposals will run until midday on Friday, April 23.

The consultation documents state: “Our latest set of pupil projections for reception school places suggests that demand will rise again over the next few years.

“This appears to be driven by movement into the area, including into new housing, rather than any underlying growth in the birth rate.

“This also means that the growth in demand is mainly in those areas where substantial new housing has already been built, or is expected to be built shortly.”

To view the consultation, click here