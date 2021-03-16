FI:FEST 2021 line-up announced: The Lightning Seeds and Toploader

Berkshire’s FI:FEST 2021 music festival is set for summer, starting on Sunday, August 29 in Forest Green Road.

Fi.Fest '21 will feature a main stage of music acts, a KidsZone and multiple bars and food stands.

For the live music, there will be some famous faces from the '90s and '00s. The 2021 line-up includes The Lightning Seeds, The South, Toploader, Chico, !Daft!, These Certain People, The Briefcase Blues Brothers and more.

The event will total 10 hours of entertainment.

The KidsZone will host children's groups running events like Creation Station, an award-winning brand with three crafts for children to make and take home as souvenirs.

There will also be Pop-Up Play Village for role-play, a large sandpit, a soft play area and a kids’ disco.

Tickets for the festival are available now. Click here.

For more information about some of the top bands in the line-up, see below.

The Lightning Seeds

Ian Broudie originally emerged from the post-punk Liverpool music scene of the late seventies playing in the band ‘Big in Japan’.

The Lightning Seeds album Jollification was released in 1994 and was their most accomplished album, selling in excess of 900,000 copies.

Broudie recently performed a solo concert with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra. Guest vocalists James Skelly, Terry Hall, Ian McCulloch and Miles Kane joined Broudie who was backed by guest musicians Sean Payne, Nick Power, Bill Ryder­Jones, Martyn Campbell and Riley Broudie.

He is currently writing and recording the first Lightning Seeds album for many years.

Toploader

Since forming in 1997, Toploader have more than two million album sales to their name and a string of top 20 hits both home and abroad.

Their debut album ‘Onka’s Big Moka,‘ sold more than one million copies and remained in the Top 5 of the UK album chart for over six months earning them four Brit Award nominations.

Their second album ‘Magic Hotel’ reached number 3 in the UK Albums Chart and saw Joseph Washbourn (singer), Dan Hipgrave (guitar) and Rob Green (drums) embark on the biggest tour of their careers playing to over 100,000 people in the UK alone.

Toploader have backed the likes of Paul Weller, Robbie Williams, Noel Gallagher, Tom Jones, Simple Minds and Bon Jovi. They have also appeared at a host of festivals including Glastonbury, V-Festival, T In The Park and Chris Evans’ CarFest.

The South

To celebrate their 10th year anniversary and 30 years since The Beautiful South released ‘Song For Whoever’, The South feature as part of the Fi.Fest 2021 line-up.

The South are a nine-piece band who feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

After a year of touring the theatres and festivals of the UK up and down the country, The South are keeping alive their tracks ‘A Little Time’ (the number one single), ‘Perfect 10’, ‘Rotterdam’, ‘Song For Whoever’, ‘Old Red Eyes Is Back’, ‘Good as Gold’, and ‘Don't Marry Her’.