Date set in summer for Maidenhead downhill go-kart race

A kart race that will speed through the middle of Maidenhead this summer is one step closer to reality.

The Maidenhead Downhill Races, a downhill soapbox event, is set to take place on Sunday, July 25, provided there are no complications with road closures or further coronavirus outbreaks.

If it goes ahead, the event will see racers in non-powered karts speeding down Grenfell Road towards Maidenhead Station. A family fun day is also planned to take place alongside the event in Grenfell Park.

Organiser Andrew Ingram has been planning the event with help from Maidenhead’s rotary clubs and has taken a lot of inspiration from Cookham’s Gravity Grand Prix, which is expected to go ahead in September.

The event will see race teams build their soapbox karts from scratch and race them downhill. Entrants can also take part on ‘gravity bikes’ – two-wheeled creations with no pedals.

The race was initially planned for June in 2020 but had to be called off due to the pandemic.

The event will also be raising funds for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Organiser Andrew Ingram said: “We still have a few things to sort out, like confirming the road closure with the Royal Borough, but because it is an outdoor event we are pretty confident it’s going ahead”.