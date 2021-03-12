Man wanted by police in connection with assault could be in Maidenhead

Police are searching for a wanted man who could have travelled to Maidenhead.

Dennis Skiller, aged 39, is wanted in connection with an assault that took place in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon (11/3).

He was last seen in the Aylesbury area but may have travelled to Taplow near Maidenhead or further afield.

Skiller is white, with short hair and of medium build.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach but to call 999 with reference 43210103124.

Investigating officer PC Jake Farrell, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would urge anyone who has seen Skiller over the last 24 hours or knows his current location to come forward and speak to us.

“If you would rather provide information anonymously, please contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”