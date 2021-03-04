Man who choked and eye-gouged a police officer in Maidenhead jailed for four years

A man has been sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment following a serious assault on a police officer.

Ireneusz Wiater, age 35, of no fixed abode, choked a police officer in a headlock and attempted to gouge his left eye in King Street on September 20 last year.

He was found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a police officer by a unanimous jury today (Thursday).

Wiater also pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker in relation to the same incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Jamieson, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a serious assault on a police officer acting lawfully in their duties.

“The actions of choking the officer and gouging his eye left him with many painful injuries, including temporary blindness in his left eye. His biggest concern however was not the blindness, but that he would be unable to continue working in the job that he loves.

“This incident could have resulted in far more horrific outcomes, and demonstrates the risks police officers face in their daily roles.

“I’m grateful for this significant sentence. It shows that attacks on our officers will not be tolerated, and that criminals will be brought to justice.”