Six men arrested following fight in Maidenhead road

Six men have been arrested after a fight broke out in Cordwallis Road in Maidenhead last night (Tuesday).

The men, aged between 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage after police were called at 9.15pm yesterday to reports of a group of males fighting in the road.

Police discovered two damaged vehicles in the area.

A number of those arrested received treatment for minor injuries. All remain in custody.

The incident led to concern on social media after several police vehicles were spotted around Cordwallis Road and Denmark Street today.

Police closed Cordwallis Road from Norfolk Road to the junction of Denmark Street and Risborough Road.