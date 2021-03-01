SITE INDEX

    • Theresa May MP receives 'painless' COVID-19 jab

    Theresa May supports 'Great Winter Get Together' to combat loneliness over Christmas

    Maidenhead MP Theresa May has had her first COVID-19 vaccine jab, calling the experience 'effective and painless'. 

    The former Prime Minister, who has type 1 diabetes, is urging others to take up the vaccine when offered. 

    "I just had my first COVID-19 jab. It is safe, effective & painless," Mrs May wrote on Facebook last week. 

    "When it’s your turn, please #TakeTheVaccine. Only by protecting each other can we defeat this virus.

    "Thanks to all the brilliant researchers, volunteers, NHS [and] military personnel for their truly heroic efforts."

    Posted by Theresa May on  Friday, February 26, 2021

    Across the country, more than 20million people have been vaccinated from COVID with their first dose, as of February 28 (yesterday). A further 815,816 had received their second dose up to this date. 

    Maidenhead

