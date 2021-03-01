Theresa May MP receives 'painless' COVID-19 jab

Maidenhead MP Theresa May has had her first COVID-19 vaccine jab, calling the experience 'effective and painless'.

The former Prime Minister, who has type 1 diabetes, is urging others to take up the vaccine when offered.

"I just had my first COVID-19 jab. It is safe, effective & painless," Mrs May wrote on Facebook last week.

"When it’s your turn, please #TakeTheVaccine. Only by protecting each other can we defeat this virus.

"Thanks to all the brilliant researchers, volunteers, NHS [and] military personnel for their truly heroic efforts."

Across the country, more than 20million people have been vaccinated from COVID with their first dose, as of February 28 (yesterday). A further 815,816 had received their second dose up to this date.