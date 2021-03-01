Windsor and Maidenhead among UK's healthiest areas

Windsor and Maidenhead is among the top ten healthiest areas to live in the UK, a health study has found.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) and financial services firm, Lane Clark & Peacock (LCP), have devised the country's first national health index.

Locations were awarded scores based on a range of health factors. These included dementia, alcohol misuse, obesity, as well as determinants of health that relate to where people live, such as air pollution.

The Royal Borough was given a score of 107 - placing it third in the list of Britain's healthiest places.

Buckinghamshire, in seventh place, got 105 points, with nearby Wokingham coming out on top with 110.

Blackpool, in Lancashire, was awarded the lowest score (86) and was recorded as the UK's unhealthiest town.