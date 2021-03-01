Royal Borough needs volunteers for future COVID-19 surge testing

11:36AM, Monday 01 March 2021
The Royal Borough is looking for volunteers to help with possible future surge testing.
Surge testing is household-based testing (including door-to-door). It involves testing people who do not have any symptoms of coronavirus, as part of a wider public health surveillance plan.
The borough is not currently being asked to conduct such testing but needs to be in a position to action this quickly should the need arise.
Volunteers would be asked to deliver rapid tests to a number of households in a given postcode area and collect them once completed.
As part of the delivery process, volunteers would need to speak with a member of the household to explain the process. Volunteers would assist council staff members and work as part of a team.
This training involves one hour-long Zoom call.
To volunteer for this service complete the online form: http://tiny.cc/puoqtz
