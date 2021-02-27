Men charged in connection with Maidenhead burglary

Two men from Maidenhead have been charged following a burglary in the town.

Constantin Balan, 26, of Ray Mill Road West, has been charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling and two counts of fraud by false representation after he was arrested on Wednesday.

Andrei Marin, 37, of the same address, was charged with one count of receiving stolen goods and two counts of fraud by false representation.

The pair appeared at Reading Magistrates Court yesterday (Friday).

The charges are in connection with an incident which took place in Denmark Street on Wednesday after a number of items were stolen from a hose.

A bank card taken from the property was found to have been used to make numerous transactions after the burglary took place.