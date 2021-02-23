Appeal for witnesses as man fractures face during attack in Maidenhead

A man suffered facial fractures during an attack in Maidenhead on Sunday evening.

Police said two men were involved in an altercation in Ray Mead Road at about 9pm.

One man, aged in his 40s, suffered serious swelling and bruising to his body as well as facial fractures.

He was admitted to hospital but has since been discharged.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Maidenhead on suspicion of grievious bodily harm with intent.

He has been released on bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable William Holbrook, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who might have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident and that both men were known to each other.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210073833.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.