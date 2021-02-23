London Paddington closed for one Sunday in March

London Paddington will be closed on Sunday, March 7 for engineering works.

A limited service will run between Reading and Ealing Broadway and there will be no trains from Ealing Broadway to London Paddington.

Network Rail is upgrading the electric wires near London Paddington to improve the reliability and performance of the train service.

Passengers are being advised to travel into London using the underground service from Ealing Broadway.

On this day there will also be no direct South Western Railway trains between Reading and London Waterloo - a bus replacement service will be in place.

Visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/planned-engineering/london-paddington for more information.