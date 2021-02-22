Teenage boy stabbed in Maidenhead alleyway

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed following an altercation in Maidenhead.

At about 5pm yesterday (Sunday) police were called after the teenager was stabbed following an altercation in the alleyway between Kidwells Park and Bailey Close.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has now been discharged from hospital.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and help them with their inquiries.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which a teenage boy sustained stab wounds.

“Fortunately, they were not life-threatening injuries and he received prompt hospital treatment.

“I would like to appeal to residents in the local area to come forward if they have any information in relation to this incident, and also anyone who has access to CCTV or mobile phone footage in the area to please come forward.

“I understand that an incident like this can cause alarm within the local community, however I’d like the public to be reassured by the fact that we have made arrests in connection with this, as well as there now being a police presence in place at this location.

“Please speak to officers as they make their patrols if you have any concerns.

“Anyone who has any information regarding this, or believes they saw something, is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43210073582. You can also make reports online.

“Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity.”

Two boys aged 14 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.