Theresa May praises Maidenhead coronavirus vaccination staff and volunteers

Theresa May has hailed the vaccination effort taking place in Maidenhead and praised the town’s NHS staff and volunteers after seeing it first hand at the weekend.

On Saturday, the Maidenhead MP went to the inoculation centre in the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall, where she was shown around the facility and got to see the vaccinations in action.

Speaking after the visit, Mrs May said: “I was pleased to be able to visit the local vaccination service in Maidenhead and see the fantastic work being done by NHS staff with support from a great team of volunteers.

“I know from people who have been vaccinated here that the process was very smooth and they were well looked after.

“Thank you to everyone involved in this important work. If you are contacted by the NHS to get the vaccine I urge you to do so – the vaccine is safe and will give you vital protection.”

Having opened in December, the vaccination facility in the Desborough Suite has been running smoothly and successfully, with all older residents in care homes, front line health and care workers, clinically vulnerable and over-70s given their first vaccine dose.

The site is also preparing to offer all of these people their second jabs soon.

Dr Huw Thomas, who showed Mrs May around the facility, emphasised the importance of the second dose.

He said: “While we are vaccinating more and more people, we also need to remind everyone that two doses of the vaccine are still needed to get the best protection from the virus, and we do need to continue to social distance, wash our hands and wear face protection.

“We can get through this if we continue to keep up these measures.”