    • Missing man believed to have travelled to Maidenhead or Windsor found safe

    Thousands of pounds released to organisations helping the police amid COVID-19 outbreak

    A man who was reported missing has been found safe and well. 

    Police issued an appeal to help find Mark Harrison, from Watford, yesterday.

    The force said it was possible he had travelled to Maidenhead or Windsor.

    Herts Police has confirmed the 55-year-old was located this morning (Sunday).

