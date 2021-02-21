Missing man believed to have travelled to Maidenhead or Windsor found safe

03:06PM, Sunday 21 February 2021
A man who was reported missing has been found safe and well.
Police issued an appeal to help find Mark Harrison, from Watford, yesterday.
The force said it was possible he had travelled to Maidenhead or Windsor.
Herts Police has confirmed the 55-year-old was located this morning (Sunday).
A man who had been missing from Watford has been located.— Herts Police (@HertsPolice) February 21, 2021
Mark Harrison, aged 55, was found safe and well this morning (21 February). Thanks for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/4I9BqJjuOX
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A Maidenhead deli manager has been fined for selling food with non-English labels.
A Marlow gym owner is pleading for people to think before they call the police after being visited by officers several times over concerns the business is open.