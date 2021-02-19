London drug dealer jailed after being caught with class A drugs in Maidenhead

A London man who was caught in Maidenhead with wraps of heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Police arrested Robbie Holding, of Lancaster Road, Barnet, on September 13 after he was found in a Maidenhead property with large amounts of class A drugs.

The 19-year-old was charged the same day with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Holding admitted both charges and appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, February 12 for sentencing.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Ben Clarke, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “County drug lines continue to have a detrimental effect on society and the lives of the most vulnerable in our communities.

“This case is a result of great, proactive work from Thames Valley Police officers and illustrates some of the action being taken to make our streets safer.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We need and appreciate the support of the public with this and would always ask you to report any information you have about drugs in our communities to police.

“You can do this by calling 101 or making a report online, or report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”