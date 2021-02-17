Man jailed after travelling to Maidenhead to deal drugs

A man has been jailed for drug supply in Maidenhead, after officers found he had travelled to the town from Bedfordshire to deal drugs.

Kane Hollingworth, 20, of Dewsbury Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, namely heroin, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Thursday last week.

At the same hearing, Hollingworth was sentenced to two years and two months’ imprisonment.

He was arrested on October 31, 2020 after being seen in Maidenhead town centre by two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs). He was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash and a hotel key.

When officers attended the hotel, they found that Hollingworth had travelled from Bedfordshire to Maidenhead in order to deal drugs.

In the room were numerous items to assist Hollingworth in preparing and packaging class A drugs.

He was charged on the following day, November 1.

Investigating officer, PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Due to the great work of PCSO Miller and PCSO Ahmed, Hollingworth has been prevented from being able to continue to distribute drugs in Maidenhead.

“This case is an example of the zero tolerance approach that Thames Valley Police will take against those involved in county line dealing and I am pleased that Hollingworth will now serve time in prison for his actions.

“Further, I would like to iterate how much the community approach is vital in assisting us in combating crime.

“Thames Valley Police is firmly committed to the reduction in violent crime, county drug line activity and exploitation. If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your area, please call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

“You can also report online or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”