Neighbourhood alert warns of teens throwing stones at cars from bridge

A neighbourhood alert has warned of a group of teenage boys throwing stones at passing cars from a bridge in Maidenhead.

According to yesterday's Neighbourhood Community Alerts – which advise people of crimes in Maidenhead and surrounding areas - the four boys carried out the act from the top of St Cloud Way bridge at about 3.20pm on Saturday.

The group of boys were aged from about 12 to 13 years old.

"One car had its windscreen damaged, but this could have been really dangerous and caused serious accidents," the alert said.

Anyone with any information should quote reference number 43210062802.



