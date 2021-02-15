New Royal Borough director will bring 'wealth of knowledge'

A new director appointed by the Royal Borough will bring a ‘wealth of knowledge’ to the council, the leader has said.

Andrew Durrant has been appointed as executive director of place at the borough, and will start his role in the spring.

He joins the council from Westminster City Council in London where he is director of community services, a post he has held since 2018.

Mr Durrant said: “As a resident of the borough I am looking forward to working with councillors, officers and partners.

"I am passionate about the positive impact local government can make on people’s lives and I want to ensure that I deliver quality services that make a meaningful difference.”

Councillor Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), leader of the council, added: “Andrew will bring a wealth of knowledge to the role being a resident as well as in his previous roles at Westminster City Council. I am looking forward to working with him.”

While at Westminster, Mr Durrant has been the communities lead during the COVID pandemic and has been a resident of the Royal Borough since 2005.