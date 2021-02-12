Maidenhead drug dealer who launched 'tirade of racial abuse' at police jailed

A man has been sentenced to more than four years in jail after being convicted of drugs offences and racially abusing an officer during his arrest in Maidenhead.

Jamil Munir, aged 36, of Arkley Court, was seen carrying out a drug deal by police officers on September 23.

As they detained him, he attempted to discard the drugs and violently resisted arrest. He then targeted one of the officers with a tirade of racial slurs and abuse.

PC James Smith, from the Windsor and Maidenhead Problem Solving Team, said: “We know the supply and distribution of drugs causes significant damage within our communities.

“We will always pursue those who, like Munir, seek to profit from selling drugs and exploit vulnerable people for their own means.

“Munir had no regard for the safety of the officers on scene and did all he could to resist arrest, before targeting one of them with racial abuse. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour towards our officers or staff who come to work every day to keep the public safe.”

Munir pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to four and a half years in jail following a hearing at Reading Crown Court yesterday (February 11).

He was also sentenced to six weeks for racially aggravated public order, to be served concurrently.

Anyone concerned about drug-related crime in their area or who thinks someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, is encouraged to call 101 or report online, or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.