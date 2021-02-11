SITE INDEX

    • Icicles form 'pretty winter scene' in Harvest Hill Road

    MAIDENHEAD 133346-1

    Those travelling along Harvest Hill Road in Maidenhead may have spotted a 'pretty winter scene' on their travels after several icicles formed on a hedgerow. 

    The ice is thought to have been created in such a way due to passing traffic spraying the hedge with water, which then froze as it dripped in the below freezing temperatures that have hit Maidenhead in recent days.

    Those living nearby have described the cluster of icicles as a 'pretty winter scene'.

    Temperatures are expected to reach up to minus five degrees Celsius in the early hours of Saturday morning in Maidenhead, but overnight forecasts are predicted to become slightly warmer into next week. 

