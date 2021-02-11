M4 to close between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend

12:35PM, Thursday 11 February 2021
Both carriageways of a section on the M4 will be closed this weekend, Highways England has announced.
The closure - to facilitate smart motorway works - will impact the stretch of road between junction six (for Slough) and eight/nine (for Maidenhead).
The motorway will be shut from 8pm tomorrow (Friday), until 6am on Monday (February 15).
Highways England is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and use signed diversions, which will direct traffic away from the affected stretch of motorway.
For more on the M4 smart motorway works, click here.
Just a reminder that the #M4 will be closed in both directions between J6 #Slough & J8/9 #Maidenhead again this weekend. Starting at 8pm Fri 12 Feb, it will reopen by 6am Mon 15 Feb. Please plan ahead & use signed diversions. For info on our M4 upgrade https://t.co/M5PGfhiV22— Highways England (@HighwaysSEAST) February 11, 2021
