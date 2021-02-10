Landing developers HUB to 'allow' for public inquiry after orders issued

A development management company said it has ‘allowed’ for a public inquiry in its programme if challenged by landowners following a compulsory purchase order (CPO).

On September 7, the Royal Borough served a CPO – which gives the council a statutory right to buy property– on the remaining properties on the Landing site in Maidenhead.

The 3.5 acre site – bordered by Queen Street, King Street, and Broadway – was approved in 2019 for 424 homes.

In the Royal Borough’s ‘statement of reasons’, it prompted a CPO to enable the redevelopment of the mixed-use site and deliver the completion of the scheme.

The remaining commercial buildings needing to be acquired are stated to be late 19th or early 20th century structures and are on Queen Street and Cullern’s Passage.

Development management company HUB, responsible for the scheme, said talks between it and the landowners are confidential.

But Damien Sharkey, managing director at HUB, said in a statement it has allowed for a possible public inquiry in their programme.

He said: “It is not uncommon for a public inquiry to take place when compulsory powers are being used and we have allowed for this in our programme.

“Our aim is to start construction at the Landing as early as is feasible this year. We are confident that our collaborative approach with RBWM and local people will result in a fantastic place to live and work.”