Council 'back down' on rural parking charges

A meeting of the cabinet got out of control in a clash between councillors on Thursday – causing the monitoring officer to step in to restore order.

The cabinet first agreed against a proposal to introduce charges in rural car parks, following a negative response from residents.

When the Royal Borough put the idea out for public consultation, it received ‘very strong pushback’ from residents and ‘flurries of emails’. Residents from Hurley were among those who were concerned about the effect on the village.

Councillor Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) said that he had ‘profound and deep concerns’ about the proposal and that it made him ‘deeply uneasy’.

He said that during COVID-19 particularly, it was important to consider physical and mental health and the impact these charges could have on the people from low-income backgrounds and their ability to access outdoor public spaces for taking daily exercise.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) was concerned about the effect on volunteers involved in litter picks and clearing of the waterways.

“Free parking really enables that, and I’m really worried that removing it will inhibit people and maybe stop these activities,” she said.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) expressed concern about a ‘one size fits all’ approach to parking charges in rural car parks, describing it as ‘a blunt instrument’.

The cabinet agreed that it would not take forward the suggestion to charge for rural car parks this year and could instead use one-off COVID reserve money to fund the saving.

Leader of the Lib Dems Cllr Simon Werner (Pinkneys Green) congratulated the lead member for finance, Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot & Sunninghill), for ‘backing down’.

However, tempers began to flare when he described the budget as ‘a catalogue of disasters’.

His comments were poorly received by several members of the cabinet who accused him of making a ‘party political broadcast’ rather than contributing anything to the discussion.

In his response, Cllr Carroll referenced a petition of more than 1,800 signatures to abandon plans to introduce parking charges at out-of-town locations, started by resident and former Liberal Democrat candidate Adam Bermange.

"This Adam chap going around launching political campaigns isn't what people in Boyn Hill want," he said.

This comment caused Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) to raise a point of order.

“Did I just hear the deputy of cabinet refer to a resident in a disrespectful way, naming him, naming the ward for which he spoke in an attempt to identify him?” Cllr Baldwin asked.

He asked the Royal Borough’s managing director, Duncan Sharkey, to comment – given that Cllr Baldwin was called out for a similar infraction himself in a previous meeting.

Cllr Johnson responded instead, threatening to boot Cllr Baldwin out of the meeting.

“Quite honestly, Baldwin, I don’t care much for your tone – I’ve seen you in action before against one of my cabinet members and it wasn’t pleasant,” he said.

Referring to Cllr Baldwin by his last name only angered him further and Cllr Baldwin was sceptical when Cllr Johnson apologised and insisted this was just a slip of the tongue.

During Cllr Baldwin's objections, Cllr Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green), was heard to say "shut up," causing tempers to flare even more.

At this point the monitoring officer Emma Duncan stepped in to move the conversation along.

“Oh yes, let’s pretend that everything’s as normal,” Cllr Baldwin said.

Mr Sharkey confirmed that it was ‘never preferable’ to name individuals in council meetings who are not there to speak up for themselves and urged councillors to avoid this in the future.

Cllr Haseler apologised for his outburst at the end of the meeting, saying: "To be perfectly honest I was completely frustrated with Cllr Baldwin's behaviour, having been subjected to his abusive and aggressive nature in the past.

"I apologise to the council and to Cllr Baldwin, but certain natures bring out certain natures in other people, and he must realise that, because it's constant."