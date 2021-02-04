Snow and ice warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Snow and ice could hit Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough this weekend, the Met Office has warned.

A Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for the south-east of England, with snow showers and some heavier snow forecast from noon on Saturday until Sunday night.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that travel delays will occur and that untreated pavements and cycle paths could become unusable.

More snow is also expected to fall on Monday, and a cold wind is also forecast.