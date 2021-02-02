Maidenhead councillor's petition on Indian farmer protests nears 100,000 signatures

Thousands have signed a Maidenhead councillor’s campaign calling for the Government to make a public statement on the mass farmers’ protest in India.

St Mary’s ward councillor Gurch Singh’s petition has nearly reached the 100,000 signature milestone for it to be considered for debate in Parliament.

The petition – which was started on December 17 and has garnered nearly 95,000 signatures – demands the Government make a public statement, urging the Indian Government to ensure the safety of protesters and maintain press freedoms there.

For months, tens of thousands of farmers across India have flooded into Delhi and clashed with police after peacefully protesting Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s controversial agricultural reform.

Cllr Singh, whose family is from Punjab, said he started the petition following concerns raised by constituents and residents living in the Royal Borough.

He said: “What’s happening in India right now is absolutely heartbreaking. To see peaceful protesters being openly attacked by officials, in public, is shocking.

“What’s more, the journalists who are reporting facts on the events as they unfold are being arrested and detained.”

Although Cllr Singh was ‘confident’ the petition will reach 100,000 signatures, he said he will be liaising with the petition committee to see if it can be debated before. The petition’s deadline is June 17.

It can be viewed at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/563473