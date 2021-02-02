Police release CCTV after shoplifting at Maidenhead Boots

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to talk to after a shoplifting from Boots in Maidenhead.

It happened at around 4.50pm on Friday (January 29), when two people were seen concealing items in the High Street store.

When they were challenged by security staff, the two people became aggressive and one of them ran out of the store.

Investigating officer PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe the man shown may have vital information about this incident.

“If you recognise this man, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210040065.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”