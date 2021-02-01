SportsAble launches emergency fundraiser to save it from closure

Maidenhead disability sports charity SportsAble is on the brink of closure and has called on the public to help it raise the funds it needs to survive.

The pandemic has taken its toll on the charity, which is based in Braywick Park, and has been forced to close since March due to lockdown restrictions.

It has not been able to resume a full sports programme since, and SportsAble now needs to raise £46,000 in the next two months to prevent it from shutting down for good.

An SOS fundraising campaign has been launched in the hope that the public can help keep it open for its 300 members, most of whom live in Maidenhead and Windsor.

John Jenkins, president of SportsAble, said: “The adversity of the coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone in the UK, but even when the pandemic has gone and life resumes, people living with disability will still be faced with the daily challenge of overcoming the adversity of everyday life.

“Being part of a club like SportsAble is a lifeline to people living with disability, their families, and their friends too.

“Many of our members have credited the charity with saving their lives.”

With hundreds of members, SportsAble provides something for every level. Some members come to socialise and just have fun, while others have discovered a talent and gone on to represent Team GB at the Paralympics.

More than 100 volunteers are also part of the charity, helping the members take part and enjoying the facilities for themselves too.

Mr Jenkins said: “SportsAble is so much more than just a sports club. Its purpose-built clubhouse is a safe place where disabled people can meet, socialise, support each other, have fun, meet friends, and join in a variety of activities, including playing sport to whatever standard they want to.

“With this money, we can save SportsAble and the charity can keep the doors of its clubhouse open and continue to provide an essential service to disabled people and the community at large, transforming many lives in the process.”

To view the fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/SaveOurSportsAble