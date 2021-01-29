Flood alerts and snow warnings for Royal Borough area

Warnings of potential flooding in the Royal Borough area have been given after a period of sustained rainfall, and a snow and ice warning has been issued for parts of the South east.

Flood alerts are in place on the River Thames from Maidenhead to Windsor and Eton. The alert is also in place from Hurley to Cookham following 'Storm Christoph'.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

It has warned people of difficult travel conditions, delays to journeys, power cuts and public transport cancellations as a result of the snow.

The flood alerts, available to view on the Government website, say that river levels are expected to remain high 'into the weekend'.

Flooding of low-lying roads and farmland was expected last night, 'especially in the Bray and Marlow Lock areas'.

It comes after Holyport was hit by flooding on the stretch of road from Holyport College to the village yesterday (Thursday). Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

"The Jubilee River is not currently in full operation due to maintenance works, but will be operated should levels continue to rise," the flood alert said, adding last night that property flooding 'is not currently expected'.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are in the area checking defences. Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings and avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses."