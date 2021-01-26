Maidenhead experienced 'rare' two inches of snow

Maidenhead enjoyed two inches of snowfall on Sunday, giving the town its third day with snow so far in 2021.

The 5cm-deep snow was still lying on the ground by mid-morning, making ideal conditions for tobogganing and snowmen, which were spotted across town during the period of cold weather.

During the 29 years between 1991 and 2020, a typical 12 months in Maidenhead saw about 10 days having a fall of sleet or snow, according to meteorological expert Roger Brugge, based at the University of Reading.

A total of seven days in every two years had lying snow covering at least half the ground at 9am, he added.

A snowman on Maidenhead Thicket.

"Snow has become increasingly rare in Maidenhead as temperatures have risen over the past 30 years. Since 1987 the incidence of lying snow has decreased remarkably – as anyone with a toboggan will confirm," Mr Brugge said.

"Of course, there are large variations from winter to winter. In the winter of 2013/14, no snow was seen to fall at Boyn Hill, although some readers will remember the snowy winters of 1962/63 (36 days with snowfall at Hurley).

"The winter of 1962/63 stands out as the winter with the greatest frequency of lying snow (51 mornings) in the past 70 years. On December 30, 1962 snow lay 20cm at Hurley.

"However, in January 1881 around Maidenhead, temperatures fell to -15 degrees Celsius and below, with lying snow about 15-30cm deep in places. As recently as December 2009, snow was as deep as 16cm in Maidenhead."

Snow outside Cliveden House in the winter sunshine.