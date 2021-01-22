SITE INDEX

    • Snow and ice may cause travel disruption in Royal Borough, Slough and Bucks

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Driving in the snow: Advice for motorists

    Snow and ice may cause travel disruption tonight (January 22) and early Saturday across the South East.

    The Met Office has issued a yellow warning affecting multiple regions including the Royal Borough, Slough and Buckinghamshire. The bad weather is expected to start at about 4pm and end at around 10.30am tomorrow.

    It has warned that there could be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

    Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car as well as bus and train services.

    Showers will continue at times across many areas, these largely of rain and sleet.

     

