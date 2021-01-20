Police reassure 'it is safe to walk dogs' after social media rumours spread

Police have reassured animal lovers that it is 'completely safe to walk your dogs' in the Royal Borough after false information about an attempted dog theft spread on social media.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) wrote on Facebook yesterday (Tuesday) that it had been made aware of a post in a Facebook group which had reported an assault and attempted dog theft at Holyport Green in Maidenhead on Monday.

The force said that although nobody said they had been subjected to a crime, 'multiple people have made contact with concerns having read the post'.

TVP added that two of its Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) carried out enquiries into the reports surrounding the dog.

"Enquires were positive and we have been able to establish that no assault or attempted dog theft occurred," it added in its social media post.

Police said that the person who made the original post - who had been told about the incident by a friend - 'did so in good faith' and were confident there was 'no intention to cause locals any distress'.

"We want to reassure residents that it is completely safe to walk your dogs in Windsor & Maidenhead. If you have any concerns feel free to talk to any of our officers if you see them out and about," they added.