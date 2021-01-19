MP Theresa May drops in for online sessions with Maidenhead schools

Maidenhead MP Theresa May paid a virtual visit to two schools in her constituency as some youngsters continue to learn from home.

Mrs May dropped in to Courthouse Junior School's online assembly, joining staff and children on Thursday last week to see how it is dealing with the challenges of remote learning.

After answering questions from children in Years Three to Six, ranging from how it felt to be Prime Minister to what her favourite book is, she was shown a collection of work being submitted by children across all grades.

“It was an absolute pleasure to drop in and visit Courthouse Junior School in this way”, said Mrs May.

“I was encouraged to hear how well the pupils are adapting to the circumstances and was impressed by their eager and courteous questions.

"We’re grateful to the staff and families across the region for all they are doing at this time, and I look forward to being able to visit Courthouse School again soon, in person.”

Headteacher Nick Hart added: “It’s not very often that the entire school gets a front row seat to a question time with a former Prime Minister.

"We were delighted to welcome Mrs May to Courthouse again, and grateful that she shared time to engage with our staff and children in this way.

"Every child at Courthouse School matters to us. They continue to impress our staff with their resilience, good humour and adaptability.

"We’re a school that thrives on the strength of our community, and today our children proved that even when dealing with the challenges of a pandemic, they make us all very proud."

Mrs May was also present from behind a screen yesterday (Monday) for Lowbrook Academy's Year Six lesson.

The former Prime Minister paid a visit as youngsters learnt away from the classroom. Writing on Twitter, the school called it a 'super online lesson'.