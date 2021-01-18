Driver arrested and occupants fined after 'epic' 150-mile night out

A learner driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a car was stopped on the A308M - with officers discovering the occupants had travelled from Bristol.

The trio in the vehicle - from different households - told police they were on their way back to the West Country city after an 'epic night out' in London.

They had travelled 150 miles before officers stopped them, and were each slapped with £200 fines for breaches of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In addition, the driver was arrested for drug-driving, no licence, and no insurance.

The vehicle was stopped yesterday (Sunday) after it exited the M4 at the A308M near Maidenhead.

In a Facebook post, Thames Valley Police also said that the driver was a learner, but did not have valid 'L' plates on his vehicle and was not driving with an experienced supervisor.

Police added that the vehicle was seized and 'an accident waiting to happen' had been 'averted'.

The vehicle had caught their eye because it was travelling at high speeds through roadworks and was staying in the middle lane, the force said.