Heavy rain to hit Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor this week

Heavy rain is expected to fall across the South-east later this week, with flooding possible.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning from the early hours of Wednesday morning to 3am on Thursday morning.

Around 20mm-50mm of rainfall is expected in most areas, with up to 80mm in the worst-hit places.

Strong winds may also accompany the heavy rain.

The Met Office has warned that flooding of homes and businesses is possible, and that journey times are likely to be affected.

Power supplies may also be interrupted in places.