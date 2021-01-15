First public meeting of council's COVID board to be hosted online

The Royal Borough will be hosting its first public meeting of its COVID-19 Outbreak Engagement Board on Monday, January 18 at 2.30pm.

The meeting will include its health, communications, housing, and environment specialists, as well as councillors.

This group monitors the borough’s Local Outbreak Plan to make sure its communications and engagement does what it needs to.

From now on, these meetings will be open to the public monthly – the next dates are scheduled for February 15 and March 15.

Monday’s meeting is being live-streamed on YouTube. To join, visit the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead YouTube channel at the correct time: https://www.youtube.com/user/WindsorMaidenhead

These meetings are recorded and can be watched back any time.